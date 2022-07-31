Passage through Danube's Bystre mouth restricted after boat explosion.
July 31, 2022 6:58 pm
According to Ukraine's Sea Ports Authority, the route is temporarily restricted after a motorboat collided with an explosive. There were no casualties due to the incident, the report reads. Ukraine resumed shipping through the Danube Delta in early July after Russian forces were forced to retreat from Snake Island near the delta in the Black Sea.