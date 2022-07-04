Official: Ukrainian flag dropped on Snake Island but not raised yet.
July 4, 2022 11:48 pm
Captain Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the joint southern command of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said earlier that a Ukrainian flag had been raised on Snake Island, from which Russian troops had been expelled in late June. However, she later clarified her statement, saying that the flag had been delivered by helicopter and dropped on the Black Sea island. It's waiting for the arrival of Ukrainian troops, she added.