Official: Russian attacks cut electricity to over 1.4 million Ukrainian households.

Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Oct. 22 cut off power supplies to 672,000 households in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, 188,400 in Mykolaiv Oblast, 102,000 in Volyn Oblast, 242,000 in Cherkasy Oblast, 174,790 in Rivne Oblast, 61,913 in Kirovohrad Oblast, and 10,500 in Odesa Oblast, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy chief of staff for President Volodymyr Zelensky. Repairs in these regions are underway, he added.



“The scale of the damage is comparable or may exceed the consequences of the attacks on Oct. 10-12,” state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo said in a Facebook post. The company is trying to restore electricity as soon as possible in parts of the regions that are still cut off from electricity, according to Ukrenergo.



Ukrenergo also said that the Russian strikes had forced the company to impose electricity supply limitations across the country. This concerns Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kirovohrad oblasts, as well as the city of Kyiv.