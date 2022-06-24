Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalOfficial reportedly promises Russian passports to citizens of occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia region.

June 11, 2022 5:55 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in the region, announced on air that residents of the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast can receive Russian passports as soon as June 11. Earlier Rogov told Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti that he is calling on international observers to visit occupied territories before the so-called referendum on joining Russia.

