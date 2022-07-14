Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 14, 2022 3:12 pm
Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk said that 8,289 couples married Kyiv, and 4,906 children were born in the capital since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. “Yes, the city lives under martial law, but life goes on — people fall in love and get married, and children are being born,” Povoroznyk said.

