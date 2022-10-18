Official: 3 people killed by Russian military plane crash in Yeysk.
October 17, 2022 9:34 pm
The information was provided by Anna Minkova, a deputy governor of Russia's Krasnodar Krai. Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said earlier that 21 people had been injured. Earlier on Oct. 17, Russian media shared a video of the aftermath of a Russian Su-34 military aircraft crashing into a residential building in the town of Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed the crash was due to a fire breaking out in one of the plane’s engines during takeoff.
