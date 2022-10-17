Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
NGO: Russia sends conscripts from annexed Crimea to fight in Kherson Oblast

September 29, 2022 5:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia is sending newly mobilized Crimean men to the front lines in Kherson Oblast, according to Ukrainian non-governmental organization CrimeaSOS. "They are (already) being transferred from Sevastopol, where they had spent only two days since they received their draft summonses," said Oleksii Tilnenko, the head of the organization's board, on Sept. 29.

According to CrimeaSOS, as of Sept. 22, at least 5,000 Crimean residents have received draft summonses and most of them were Crimean Tatars.

"(If) a few thousand Crimean Tatar men are killed or maimed in the war, it will affect several future generations of Crimean Tatars," wrote Tamila Tasheva, President Volodymyr Zelensky's representative to Russian-occupied Crimea. 

The conscription of residents of occupied territories to the ranks of the occupying army is a war crime.

