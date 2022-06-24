Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalNew York Times: Russian soldiers opened fire on cyclist in Bucha, new video shows.

April 6, 2022 3:41 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Aerial footage taken by Ukraine's Armed Forces in February shows a Russian armored vehicle firing several high-caliber rounds in the direction of a cyclist in Bucha. A second video, filmed weeks later, shows a dead man on a bicycle with the same clothing, location, and damage consistent with the filmed attack in February. Both videos have been verified by the New York Times.

