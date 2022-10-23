Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 23, 2022 4:40 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia has two missile carriers in the Black Sea with 24 Kalibr missiles, and five in the Mediterranean Sea with 76 Kalibrs, according to the Ukrainian Navy. Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 22 that Russian forces launched 40 missile strikes over 24 hours and attacked Ukraine with 16 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. Russian forces hit infrastructure facilities in nine Ukrainian regions.

