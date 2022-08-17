NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made the statement at a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Brussels, Reuters reports. Vucic will meet with Kosovo counterpart Albin Kurti on Aug. 18, after tensions rose earlier this month on the Serbian-Kosovo border. NATO's peacekeeping force currently has close to 4,000 troops in Kosovo and has already increased its presence in the north, according to Stoltenberg.