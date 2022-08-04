Mykhailo Fedorov, minister of digital transformation, announced that Ukraine's Diia City won the prestigious Red Dot Design Award for best brand experience and logo design, as well as the best tax and legal space for IT in Europe. “Our products are cool, well-designed, and human-centered,” Fedorov wrote on Twitter. Diia City is a special “economic zone” set up for taxation, legislation, and employment benefits tailored for local and foreign tech firms.