Minister: Ukraine may block grain exports to Syria.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 20, 2022 1:52 am
Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said that the grain exports may be blocked due to Syria purchasing Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia in the occupied territories. According to official estimates, Russia has stolen 500,000 tons of grain from Ukraine.
