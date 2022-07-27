Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMinister: Ukraine may block grain exports to Syria.

July 20, 2022 1:52 am
Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said that the grain exports may be blocked due to Syria purchasing Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia in the occupied territories. According to official estimates, Russia has stolen 500,000 tons of grain from Ukraine.

