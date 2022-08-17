Military enlistment office in Russia's Smolensk Oblast practices handing out conscription notices
This item is part of our running news digest
August 17, 2022 8:28 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The "training run" of general mobilization was held today with the purpose of assessing the performance of the enlistment centers, Russian independent news outlet Meduza reported, citing local Russian news reports. Conscription notices were handed out to both reservists and any other men under 60 and on the military register, according to the reports.