This item is part of our running news digest

August 17, 2022 8:28 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The "training run" of general mobilization was held today with the purpose of assessing the performance of the enlistment centers, Russian independent news outlet Meduza reported, citing local Russian news reports. Conscription notices were handed out to both reservists and any other men under 60 and on the military register, according to the reports.

