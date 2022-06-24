Melitopol Mayor: Russian forces steal agricultural machinery, disrupt harvest.
April 7, 2022 5:06 am
In a televised interview on April 6, Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said that Russian troops are looting agricultural equipment either because is not available in Russia due to imposed sanctions or to disrupt the harvest. Fedorov added that it has been “impossible” to tend to winter crops due to minefields and a lack of fuel in Russian-occupied regions.