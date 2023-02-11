Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Saturday, February 11, 2023

Media: Slovakia to consider delivering MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 11, 2023 4:20 am
Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Slovakia for MiG-29 fighter jets, Slovak newspaper SME reported. Heger added that negotiations will begin now.

According to Heger, these jets have been decommissioned, and Slovakia doesn’t plan to use them in the future.

Earlier, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said that the transfer of aircraft to Ukraine could not be decided only by Slovakia but required agreement with NATO partners.

Valued at $299 million by Nad MiG-29 jets have been long wanted by Ukraine to bolster its air force amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

