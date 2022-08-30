Media: Powerful explosions reported in Russian-occupied Kherson.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 31, 2022 12:42 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Volodymyr Litvinov, who heads the military administration of the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, said that Ukrainian troops had hit garages near Beryslav's City Hall. Ukrainian forces are currently conducting a counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.