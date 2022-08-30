Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMedia: Powerful explosions reported in Russian-occupied Kherson.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 31, 2022 12:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Volodymyr Litvinov, who heads the military administration of the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, said that Ukrainian troops had hit garages near Beryslav's City Hall. Ukrainian forces are currently conducting a counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast. 

