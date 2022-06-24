Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMedia: Italy seizes property worth $150 million from Russian oligarchs.

March 5, 2022 3:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to The Guardian's sources in Italian police, a villa owned by the billionaire Alisher Usmanov on Sardinia, and a villa on Lake Como owned by the Russian state TV host Vladimir Soloviev, have both been seized. Yachts belonging to Russia’s richest man, Alexei Mordashov, and Gennady Timchenko, close to Russia's dictator Vladimir Putin were also confiscated.

