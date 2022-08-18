Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMedia: Explosions heard in Kerch in Russian-occupied Crimea.

August 18, 2022 11:00 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Oleg Kryuchkov, an advisor to the head of the Russian occupation government in Ukraine's Crimea, claimed on Telegram that Russian air defense had shot down a target in Kerch. The city of Kerch is linked to Russia's Krasnodar Krai via the strategic bridge. On Aug. 17, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the President’s Office, said that the Crimean Bridge should be destroyed as a legitimate military target.

