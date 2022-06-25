Media: 2,449 Azovstal defenders in Russian captivity
This item is part of our running news digest
June 9, 2022 2:33 pm
The Ukrainian soldiers are kept at a pre-trial detention center in Olenivka, a Russian-occupied village in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainska Pravda media outlet reported citing its anonymous sources in defense intelligence. According to Ukrainska Pravda, Ukraine’s agreement with Russia is that the Azovstal defenders must not be killed or tortured, should be kept separately, and be prepared for prisoners' exchange.