September 22, 2022 12:58 pm
Russian forces have staged a "terrorist attack," setting off an explosion in central Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, to accuse Ukraine of launching terror attacks before a pseudo-referendum there, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on Sept. 22. 

Three Russian soldiers were killed as a result of the explosion; casualties among civilians are to be clarified, according to Fedorov.

