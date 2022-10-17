This item is part of our running news digest

Russian forces have staged a "terrorist attack," setting off an explosion in central Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, to accuse Ukraine of launching terror attacks before a pseudo-referendum there, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on Sept. 22.

Three Russian soldiers were killed as a result of the explosion; casualties among civilians are to be clarified, according to Fedorov.