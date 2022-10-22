Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMayor: Russian missile strike completely destroys energy facility in Lutsk, Volyn Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 22, 2022 6:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk said on Oct. 22 that it's currently impossible to restore the facility. He did not elaborate what facility he meant. 

