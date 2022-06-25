Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMariupol Mayor: Russians are forcing all locals returning to Mariupol to go through 'filtration.'

June 22, 2022 5:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko, Russians force people entering the occupied city to undergo an interrogation procedure, which may lead to torture and kidnapping. "They are afraid that the Armed Forces will enter and that there will be a guerrilla war," he said during a briefing.

