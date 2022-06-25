Mariupol Mayor: Russians are forcing all locals returning to Mariupol to go through 'filtration.'
This item is part of our running news digest
June 22, 2022 5:24 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko, Russians force people entering the occupied city to undergo an interrogation procedure, which may lead to torture and kidnapping. "They are afraid that the Armed Forces will enter and that there will be a guerrilla war," he said during a briefing.