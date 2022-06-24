Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalMariupol defenders post new video of people trapped in Azovstal.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 23, 2022 10:32 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Shot on April 21, the video shows Azov fighters bringing food to civilians, mostly women and children, who have been sheltering in the basements of the Azovstal plant for nearly two months. In the video, civilians say that they are running out of food, ask for evacuation to the Ukrainian-controlled territories, saying that they want to see their relatives and sunlight. Earlier on April 22, Ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova said that around 1,000 civilians are trapped at Azovstal.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok