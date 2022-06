This item is part of our running news digest

In a one-day fundraiser on March 5, Citizen Brick, a Chicago-based LEGO retailer, sold minifigures of President Volodymyr Zelensky ($100) and Molotov cocktails ($10) raising $16,540 to support Ukraine. Citizen Brick has already donated the funds to the U.S. charity Direct Relief to bring medical supplies to Ukraine.