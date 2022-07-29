Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, July 29, 2022

externalLatvia approves further military support to Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

July 28, 2022 5:37 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks, a closed meeting of the government was convened on July 28 during which a Defense Ministry proposal to provide additional military support to Ukraine was approved, reported Delfi. The ministry did not announce the details of the aid. Latvia has already provided more than 200 million euros in military support to Ukraine, providing weapons, equipment, ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok