Latvia approves further military support to Ukraine
July 28, 2022 5:37 pm
According to Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks, a closed meeting of the government was convened on July 28 during which a Defense Ministry proposal to provide additional military support to Ukraine was approved, reported Delfi. The ministry did not announce the details of the aid. Latvia has already provided more than 200 million euros in military support to Ukraine, providing weapons, equipment, ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.