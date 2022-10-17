Kuleba: 'Sham referendums won't change anything'
This item is part of our running news digest
September 20, 2022 5:05 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Despite Russia's plans to hold pseudo-referendums on occupied Ukrainian territories on Sept. 23-27, Ukraine will continue its counteroffensive, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sept. 20.
"Ukraine has every right to liberate its territories and will keep liberating them whatever Russia has to say," said Kuleba.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.