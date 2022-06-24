Russian troops destroyed up to 30% of the country's infrastructure, according to Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov. More than 300 bridges have been destroyed or damaged, more than 8,000 kilometers of roads need to be repaired or restored, and dozens of railway bridges have been blown up. Ukraine's infrastructure can be rebuilt in two years if Russian assets that have been seized around the world are used to finance it, according to Kubrakov.