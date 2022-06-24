Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalKubrakov: Russia has destroyed $100 billion worth of infrastructure in Ukraine since Feb. 24.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 19, 2022 1:31 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian troops destroyed up to 30% of the country's infrastructure, according to Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov. More than 300 bridges have been destroyed or damaged, more than 8,000 kilometers of roads need to be repaired or restored, and dozens of railway bridges have been blown up. Ukraine's infrastructure can be rebuilt in two years if Russian assets that have been seized around the world are used to finance it, according to Kubrakov.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok