Kadyrov, allies suspected of war crimes in Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
August 26, 2022 3:18 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Aug. 26 that it had collected “indisputable evidence of war crimes” committed by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and two of his close allies, Daniil Martynov and Huseyn Mezhidov. The SBU accuses them of ordering and managing Russian military operations that involved unlawful detention of Ukrainian civilians, using them as a “human shield," and other violations.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.