Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 26, 2022

externalKadyrov, allies suspected of war crimes in Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

August 26, 2022 3:18 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Aug. 26 that it had collected “indisputable evidence of war crimes” committed by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and two of his close allies, Daniil Martynov and Huseyn Mezhidov. The SBU accuses them of ordering and managing Russian military operations that involved unlawful detention of Ukrainian civilians, using them as a “human shield," and other violations.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok