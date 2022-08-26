The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Aug. 26 that it had collected “indisputable evidence of war crimes” committed by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and two of his close allies, Daniil Martynov and Huseyn Mezhidov. The SBU accuses them of ordering and managing Russian military operations that involved unlawful detention of Ukrainian civilians, using them as a “human shield," and other violations.