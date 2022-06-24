Ukraine’s Joint Forces Operation said on June 6 that they repelled 10 Russian attacks, destroying one tank, three artillery systems, two armored combat vehicles, one vehicle, and two ammunition depots. Russian forces also reportedly fired on over 20 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, destroying 48 civilian infrastructure sites. Ukraine’s Air Force also downed two Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles in Donbas.