Joint Forces Operation: Russian shelling kills 2, wounds 12 civilians in Donbas.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 7, 2022 2:16 am
Ukraine’s Joint Forces Operation said on June 6 that they repelled 10 Russian attacks, destroying one tank, three artillery systems, two armored combat vehicles, one vehicle, and two ammunition depots. Russian forces also reportedly fired on over 20 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, destroying 48 civilian infrastructure sites. Ukraine’s Air Force also downed two Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles in Donbas.