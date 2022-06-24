Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalItaly expels 30 Russian diplomats.

April 5, 2022 2:13 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio on April 5 attributed the move to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
