Suspect in murder of top Ukrainian ex-official arrested in Germany

The suspect in the murder of former Ukrainian top official Andriy Portnov was arrested in the German town of Heinsberg, Spanish National Police reported on Feb. 25.

Portnov was shot dead by unidentified attackers outside the American School in Madrid on May 21 last year. Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that two or three people were believed to be involved in the attack while the motive remained unclear.

Police officers from Madrid arrived in Heinsberg, where they worked together with Germany's Federal Criminal Police to arrest the suspect, according to the statement.

Spanish police haven't disclosed the suspect's name, saying that this is "the person who shot outside the school entrance" in Madrid, where Portnov was killed.

A European arrest warrant and a European investigation order were issued for a search of the suspect's residence.

Portnov served in the administration of pro-Kremlin President Viktor Yanukovych between 2010 and 2014. After the EuroMaidan Revolution, he lived alternately abroad and in Ukraine and was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2021 over allegations that he was involved in corruption.

Portnov led the legal team of then-Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko from 2005 to 2010 and sat in the parliament between 2006 and 2010. After 2010, he became the head of Yanukovych's main judiciary department and deputy head of his administration.

The ex-official left Ukraine for Russia and later Austria after Yanukovych was ousted in the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2014, but returned to Ukraine in 2019. Portnov fled Ukraine again in 2022 after Russia's full-scale invasion broke out, even though the travel ban for military-age men was already in effect.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) investigated Portnov over alleged involvement in the Russian occupation of Crimea. A treason case against him was opened in March 2018, but was later closed.