KI logo
Politics

Suspect in murder of top Ukrainian ex-official arrested in Germany

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Suspect in murder of top Ukrainian ex-official arrested in Germany
The screenshot shows Andriy Portnov, a former top official in ex-President Viktor Yanukovych’s administration, during a program on the Ukraine TV channel in October 2019. (Screenshot from the Ukraine TV channel on YouTube)

The suspect in the murder of former Ukrainian top official Andriy Portnov was arrested in the German town of Heinsberg, Spanish National Police reported on Feb. 25.

Portnov was shot dead by unidentified attackers outside the American School in Madrid on May 21 last year. Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that two or three people were believed to be involved in the attack while the motive remained unclear.

Police officers from Madrid arrived in Heinsberg, where they worked together with Germany's Federal Criminal Police to arrest the suspect, according to the statement.

Spanish police haven't disclosed the suspect's name, saying that this is "the person who shot outside the school entrance" in Madrid, where Portnov was killed.

A European arrest warrant and a European investigation order were issued for a search of the suspect's residence.

Portnov served in the administration of pro-Kremlin President Viktor Yanukovych between 2010 and 2014. After the EuroMaidan Revolution, he lived alternately abroad and in Ukraine and was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2021 over allegations that he was involved in corruption.

Portnov led the legal team of then-Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko from 2005 to 2010 and sat in the parliament between 2006 and 2010. After 2010, he became the head of Yanukovych's main judiciary department and deputy head of his administration.

The ex-official left Ukraine for Russia and later Austria after Yanukovych was ousted in the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2014, but returned to Ukraine in 2019. Portnov fled Ukraine again in 2022 after Russia's full-scale invasion broke out, even though the travel ban for military-age men was already in effect.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) investigated Portnov over alleged involvement in the Russian occupation of Crimea. A treason case against him was opened in March 2018, but was later closed.

read also

As Russia rained missiles on Ukrainian cities last fall, US issued warning to Kyiv over Black Sea drone strike, ambassador says
The U.S. State Department warned Ukraine in November 2025 that its strike on Russia’s Novorossiysk port threatened American economic interests.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
GermanySpainUkraineShooting
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Before joining the team, she worked at the NV media outlet. Kateryna also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, February 25
 (Updated:  )Company news
KI Insights launches new podcast: Ukraine Insights

The Kyiv Independent’s separate analytical unit, KI Insights, is excited to announce the launch of its podcast, Ukraine Insights — a show dedicated to unpacking Ukraine’s politics, security, economy, and international relations through in-depth, expert-driven conversations.

Show More

Editors' Picks