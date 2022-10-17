Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Irishman fighting for Ukraine killed near Russian border

October 5, 2022 4:29 pmby The Kyiv Independent
Share:

Rory Mason, a 23-year-old Irish national, died in combat while taking part in the counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast, reports BBC.

The man had previously worked in Germany and enlisted for the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine in March following Russia's invasion.

The Kyiv Independent
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok