Irishman fighting for Ukraine killed near Russian border
October 5, 2022 4:29 pm
Rory Mason, a 23-year-old Irish national, died in combat while taking part in the counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast, reports BBC.
The man had previously worked in Germany and enlisted for the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine in March following Russia's invasion.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.