Interior Ministry: Russia strikes civilian objects over 17,000 times
July 15, 2022 2:49 am
According to First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Yenin, Russians have carried out 17,314 strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine and only about 300 on military targets since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine. He added that almost 22,000 criminal cases had been filled on the ground of war crimes committed by Russian military personnel and their accomplices.