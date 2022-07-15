Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalInterior Ministry: Russia strikes civilian objects over 17,000 times

This item is part of our running news digest

July 15, 2022 2:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Yenin, Russians have carried out 17,314 strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine and only about 300 on military targets since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine. He added that almost 22,000 criminal cases had been filled on the ground of war crimes committed by Russian military personnel and their accomplices. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
