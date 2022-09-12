Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 12, 2022 2:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The intelligence of Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 12 that Russian soldiers are stealing generators and local residents' personal belongings, such as phones and computers, as they flee deeper into the occupied territories or into Russia's Belgorod Oblast. There have also been cases of looting from educational institutions, according to the intelligence.

