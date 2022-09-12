Intelligence: Russian soldiers engaged in mass looting while fleeing Kharkiv Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
September 12, 2022 2:11 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The intelligence of Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 12 that Russian soldiers are stealing generators and local residents' personal belongings, such as phones and computers, as they flee deeper into the occupied territories or into Russia's Belgorod Oblast. There have also been cases of looting from educational institutions, according to the intelligence.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.