Intelligence: Russia decides to hide 'explosions' in Crimea to stop Russians from leaving.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 27, 2022 2:38 pm
According to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate, Russian government ordered to keep possible explosions at military facilities in Crimea secret. Thousands of Russians have been reportedly fleeing Crimea after some military sites and ammunition depots suffered from explosions of unclear nature in AugustWhile the Ukrainian military didn't officially claim responsibility for these incidents, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said that explosions in Crimea "will continue."
