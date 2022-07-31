Intelligence: 200 Russian marines refuse to come back to fight in Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
July 31, 2022 7:35 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Intelligence Directorate, the 200 Russian marines from the 810th naval infantry brigade refused to come back to fight in the southern regions of Ukraine. This has caused "a significant problem, which, according to our data, delayed the process of restoration and combat coordination of the battalion tactical group of this brigade," said the directorate's spokesperson Vadym Skibitsky.