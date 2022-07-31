Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

July 31, 2022 7:35 pm by The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Intelligence Directorate, the 200 Russian marines from the 810th naval infantry brigade refused to come back to fight in the southern regions of Ukraine. This has caused "a significant problem, which, according to our data, delayed the process of restoration and combat coordination of the battalion tactical group of this brigade," said the directorate's spokesperson Vadym Skibitsky.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
