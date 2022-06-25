Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russian forces resume attacks southwest of Izium and towards Sloviansk.

June 12, 2022 3:59 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank said in its June 11 report, quoting Ukraine's General Staff, that Russian forces have replenished fuel and ammunition in the Lyman area in preparation for offensive operations toward Sloviansk and Siversk. The institute previously assessed that Russian forces may attempt to cut off Ukrainian ground lines of communication in Siversk and conduct a shallower encirclement in lieu of an advance on Sloviansk.

