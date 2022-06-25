Institute for the Study of War: Russian forces resume attacks southwest of Izium and towards Sloviansk.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 12, 2022 3:59 am
The U.S. think tank said in its June 11 report, quoting Ukraine's General Staff, that Russian forces have replenished fuel and ammunition in the Lyman area in preparation for offensive operations toward Sloviansk and Siversk. The institute previously assessed that Russian forces may attempt to cut off Ukrainian ground lines of communication in Siversk and conduct a shallower encirclement in lieu of an advance on Sloviansk.