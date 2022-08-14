Governor: Up to 40% of evacuees arriving in Zaporizhzhia are from Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast
August 14, 2022 10:54 am
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh said that there are volunteers who drive vehicles carrying humanitarian aid into occupied territories of Kherson Oblast and evacuate the remaining residents to the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrinform reported. According to the media outlet, a total of 1,642 evacuees from various parts of Ukraine arrived in Zaporizhzhia over the past day, of which 741 were from Kherson Oblast where a majority of the territories are occupied.