Governor: Up to 40% of evacuees arriving in Zaporizhzhia are from Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

August 14, 2022
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh said that there are volunteers who drive vehicles carrying humanitarian aid into occupied territories of Kherson Oblast and evacuate the remaining residents to the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrinform reported. According to the media outlet, a total of 1,642 evacuees from various parts of Ukraine arrived in Zaporizhzhia over the past day, of which 741 were from Kherson Oblast where a majority of the territories are occupied.

