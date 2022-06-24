Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalGovernor: Russia uses white phosphorus bombs in Avdiivka.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 27, 2022 2:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian forces attacked Avdiivka with white phosphorus bombs, hitting the area near the local coke-chemical plant on April 26, as well as the town’s center on the morning of April 27, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of Donetsk Oblast. Using such bombs against civilians is prohibited by the Geneva Conventions. Russian occupiers also launched an airstrike on Avdiivka on April 27, targeting the multi-storied building. At least one person is injured, Kyrylenko reports.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok