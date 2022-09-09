Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGovernor: Intensive shelling in Kharkiv Oblast kills 4 civilians on Sept. 8

This item is part of our running news digest

September 9, 2022 10:59 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Sept. 9 that Russian forces had shelled the city of Kharkiv and across the oblast with multiple-launch rocket systems. Ten people were hospitalized. In the city of Chuhuiv, some 40 kilometers east of Kharkiv, civilian infrastructure, including houses, and a sports complex, sustained damage, according to the official.

