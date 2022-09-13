Government approves draft budget for 2023, 50% of expenditures on defense, security
September 13, 2022 9:53 pm
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the draft budget's expenditures on security and defense are four times bigger compared to the previous year, amounting to Hr 1.136 trillion ($30.7 billion). The deficit is set at over $3 billion per month. The draft budget is yet to be approved by the Ukrainian parliament.
