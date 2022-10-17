Germany to send 4 more Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers to Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 19, 2022 7:30 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The plan was announced by Germany's Defense Ministry. The delivery will bring the number of self-propelled artillery sent to Ukraine by Germany and the Netherlands to 22 units, including 14 sent by Germany.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.