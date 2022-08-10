Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 10, 2022 1:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s military repelled a Russian offensive in the direction of Veterynarne and Udy in Kharkiv Oblast near the border, Ukraine's General Staff said. It also said that Russian forces had retreated after advancing near Lovoluhanske, Spirne, Volodymyrivka, Yakovlivka, Striapivka, and Soledar in Donetsk Oblast. A Russian offensive was also repelled near Mineralne, Spartak, and Avdiivka, the General Staff added. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
