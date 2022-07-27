General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near Bakhmut, Vuhlehirska thermal power plant
July 21, 2022 9:18 pm
Russian troops again failed to progress in the direction of the Vuhlehirska power plant and were forced to retreat, according to an update by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The plant is located in the city of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine also successfully repelled Russian attacks between the Lysychansk oil refinery and the village of Ivano-Darivka near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.