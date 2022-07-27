Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near Bakhmut, Vuhlehirska thermal power plant

This item is part of our running news digest

July 21, 2022 9:18 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian troops again failed to progress in the direction of the Vuhlehirska power plant and were forced to retreat, according to an update by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The plant is located in the city of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine also successfully repelled Russian attacks between the Lysychansk oil refinery and the village of Ivano-Darivka near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok