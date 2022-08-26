General Staff: Russians unsuccessfully try to advance in Bakhmut direction.
August 26, 2022 11:25 am
According to Ukraine's General Staff, Russian troops attempted an offensive near Soledar, Bakhmut and Kodema, but without success
