externalGeneral Staff: Russian forces attack positions they left in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

May 6, 2022 8:44 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the latest update by the General Staff, Russian forces carried out a number of attacks targeted at Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts' settlements which had been liberated by the Ukrainian army. In Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukraine's army repelled 11 attacks and reportedly destroyed eight tanks, eleven units of armored combat vehicles and five other vehicles.

