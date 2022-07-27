This item is part of our running news digest by The Kyiv Independent news desk

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on July 17 that Russia has also lost 1,684 tanks, 3,879 armored personnel carriers, 2,746 vehicles and fuel tanks, 846 artillery systems, 248 multiple launch rocket systems, 110 anti-aircraft defense systems, 188 helicopters, 220 aircraft, 688 UAVs, and 15 boats.

Go to the source of this news