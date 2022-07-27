General Staff: Russia loses 38,300 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
July 17, 2022 10:12 am
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on July 17 that Russia has also lost 1,684 tanks, 3,879 armored personnel carriers, 2,746 vehicles and fuel tanks, 846 artillery systems, 248 multiple launch rocket systems, 110 anti-aircraft defense systems, 188 helicopters, 220 aircraft, 688 UAVs, and 15 boats.