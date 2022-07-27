Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
General Staff: Russia has lost about 39,870 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

July 26, 2022 10:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on July 26 that Russia has also lost 1,737 tanks, 3,959 armored fighting vehicles, 2,835 vehicles and fuel tanks, 880 artillery systems, 258 multiple launch rocket systems, 117 air defense systems, 189 helicopters, 222 airplanes, 722 drones, and 15 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of July 26, 2022, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

