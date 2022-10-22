General Staff: Russia has lost 67,070 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
October 22, 2022 10:12 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 22 that Russia had also lost 2,579 tanks, 5,266 armored fighting vehicles, 1,653 artillery systems, 373 multiple launch rocket systems, 189 air defense systems, 243 helicopters, 270 airplanes, 1,341 drones, and 16 boats.
