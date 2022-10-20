General Staff: Russia has lost 66,650 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
October 20, 2022 9:10 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 20 that Russia had also lost 2,567 tanks, 5,255 armored fighting vehicles, 4,005 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,646 artillery systems, 372 multiple launch rocket systems, 189 air defense systems, 269 airplanes, 243 helicopters, 1,311 drones, and 16 boats.
